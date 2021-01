Martin County skipped in latest round of COVID-19 vaccine distributions

However, WPTV learned that Martin County was one of the very few counties to be overlooked this week to receive more doses.

About 250,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were distributed to Florida counties statewide this week.

OF THE COVID-19 VACCINE WEREDISTRIBUTED TO COUNTIESSTATEWIDE THIS WEEK.

BUT WPTVLEARNED MARTIN COUNTY WAS ONEOF VERY FEW COUNTIESOVERLOOKED THIS TIME FOR MOREDOSES.

MEGHAN MCROBERTS HASBEEN LOOKING FOR ANSWERS AS TOWHY- AND HOW A STATE LAWMAKEIS INTERVENING.<< COVID 19- VACCINES REMAINON HIGH DEMAND- IN THECOMMUNITY- AND BETWEEN COUNTYHEALTH DEPARTMENTS- ALL- VYINGFOR SOME OF THE 250-THOUSANDDOSES DISTRIBUTED THIS WEEK BYTHE STATE.“I KNOW ITRIGHT NOW.

EVERYBODY WANTS TOGET THIS AS FAST AS POSSIBLE,BUT I WILL TELL YOU WEDOING EVERYTHING WE CAN”REPRESENTATIVE TOBY OVERDORFSAYS A FEW COUNTIES THIS WEEKDIDNVACCINES- INCLUDING MARTINCOUNTY.

LEAVING SOME COUNTYLEADERS WONDERING WHY.

"THECOUNTY ADMINISTRATOR REACHEDOUT TO ME OVER THE WEEKEND ANDLET ME KNOW MARTIN COUNTY WASGOING TO HAVE A ZEROALLOCATION FOR ADDITIONALVACCINES IN THE COMING WEEKAND THEY WERE CONCERNED."OVERDORF SAID THE FIRST ROUNDOF DISTRIBUTION FOCUSED ONPOPULATION- THE SECOND ON HOWEFFICIENTLY COUNTIES WEREDISTRIBUTING THE VACCINE...ADDING TO THE CONFUSION.00:05:32:16“MARTIN COUNTY DIDA GREAT JOB.

THEY WERE ABLE TOGET VACCINES OUT VERY QUICKLY.AND ACTUALLY, THEY ARECURRENTLY OR WERE CURRENTLYOUT OF THEIR ENTIRE SUPPLY."NOT WANTING TO LOSE MOMENTUM-OVERDORF SAID IT TOOK REACHINGOUT AND WORKING WITH THE STATEDEPARTMENT OF EMERGENCYMANAGEMENT SECURE AT LEAST ASMALL AMOUNT OF NEW DOSES.“WEWERE ABLE TO SECURE ANADDITIONAL AT LEAST 500 THISTIME AROUND.

WE WERE ASSUREDWEPROCEEDS FORWARD AND HOPEFULLYTHIS NEXT WEEK WE WILL GETEVEN MORE DOSES AS THE FEDERALGOVERNMENT RAMPS UP THEIRDISTRIBUTION” THE MARTINCOUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT WASALSO SURPRISED TO BE LEFT OUTTHIS WEEK- BUT SAID IN ASTATEMENT: ULTIMATELY, WE AREPLEASED TO BE RECEIVINGVACCINE THIS WEEK AND AREPREPARED TO QUICKLY DISTRIBUTEIT, AND ARE GRATEFUL FOR THESUPPORT OF OUR LAWMAKERS ANDCOMMUNITY PARTNERS.

MM NC 5