Tamil Nadu Agricultural University celebrates Pongal with cultural events

The traditional festival of Pongal is being celebrated across the state of Tamil Nadu.

Pongal was celebrated with full fervour at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) on January 14.

People participated in large numbers in the celebration.

Around 11 new varieties of crops were also introduced as a gift to farmers on this auspicious occasion.

Traditional sport of tug of war was also organised with fun and joy.