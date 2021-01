Army Day: CDS Gen Rawat, Chiefs of armed forces pay tribute at National War Memorial

The Army Day celebrations began in Delhi.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Naravane, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh paid tributes at National War Memorial.

Army Day is celebrated on Jan 15 every year.

On this day in 1949, Field Marshal KM Cariappa became the first Indian to take charge of the Indian Army.