BSP to contest elections in UP, Uttarakhand on its own: Mayawati

Speaking to media in the national capital on January 15, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati spoke on occasion of her 65th birthday.

Mayawati said, "BSP will not forge any alliance with any political party for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand." "The party will contest the elections in all Assembly constituencies on its own," she added.