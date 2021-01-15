Biden's inauguration rehearsal postponed - Politico

A rehearsal for U.S President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration scheduled for Sunday has been postponed because of security concerns, Politico reported late on Thursday, citing two people with knowledge of the decision.
Libby Hogan reports.
A rehearsal for U.S President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration scheduled for Sunday has been postponed because of security concerns, Politico reported late on Thursday, citing two people with knowledge of the decision.
Libby Hogan reports.
A rehearsal for U.S President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration scheduled for Sunday has been postponed because of security concerns,..
The president-elect’s Amtrak trip to Washington, planned for Monday, has also been canceled.