Biden's inauguration rehearsal postponed - Politico

A rehearsal for U.S President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration scheduled for Sunday has been postponed because of security concerns, Politico reported late on Thursday, citing two people with knowledge of the decision.

A rehearsal for U.S President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration has been postponed over security concerns, that's according to a Thursday night report in Politico, citing two people with knowledge of the decision.

The rehearsal, scheduled for Sunday, has been canceled along with a train trip from Delaware to Washington.

The rehearsal has now been moved to Monday, according to the report.

The president-elect's team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier, the FBI said they were looking into individuals tipped to possibly threaten the safety of the inauguration... Officials have warned of plans for armed protests in Washington and across the country after last week's deadly siege on the U.S Capitol.

The inauguration which usually draws hundreds of thousands of spectators has already been scaled back dramatically because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump says he does not plan on attending the inauguration.