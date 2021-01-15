Will forth views before SC-appointed committee over farm laws: Narendra Tomar

Ahead of 9th talk over farm laws between farmers unions and centre, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that they will forth its views before the committee, appointed by the court.

He said, "Government welcomes the Supreme Court order regarding the farmers' agitation.

The government will put forth its views before the committee (appointed by the court).

We are trying to resolve the issue through dialogue." On January 12, Supreme Court had put a stay on implementation of the new farm laws.