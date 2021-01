Mayawati launches book on her 65th birthday

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has launched a book in the national capital.

She launched the book on the occasion of her 65th birthday on January 15.

The book is written in two languages-English and Hindi.

Book titled- 'A travelogue of my struggle-ridden life and BSP movement' in English and 'Mere sangharshmay jeewan evam BSP movement ka safarnaama' in Hindi were launched.