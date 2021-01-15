Rescuers search through rubble after powerful earthquakeh hit Indonesia

At least eight people have died and hundreds more injured after a 6.2-magnitute earthquake hit Indonesia’s Sulawesi island early Friday, the country’s disaster mitigation agency said.
CNN’s Will Ripley reports.
At least eight people have died and hundreds more injured after a 6.2-magnitute earthquake hit Indonesia’s Sulawesi island early Friday, the country’s disaster mitigation agency said.
CNN’s Will Ripley reports.
Jakarta (AFP) Jan 15, 2021
Rescuers searched for more than a dozen patients and staff trapped beneath the rubble of a..