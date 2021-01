Army Day: General Naravane warns China: Don't test patience | Oneindia News

In a clear message to China, Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane on Friday said no one should make any mistake of testing India's patience; Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on January 16 morning to start Covid-19 vaccination in India.

#ArmyDay #FarmersTalk #IndiaVaccineDrive