Army Day: Akshay Kumar flags off marathon, plays volleyball with soldiers

Actor Akshay Kumar celebrated the Army Day with Indian Army soldiers.

He took to Instagram and shared a video of him playing volleyball with jawans from the Army.

The actor, who took out time to celebrate the day, also flagged off a marathon.

The short clip showed Akshay jump and hit the ball amid a thick cloud of mist.

Soon, the ball was deftly blocked by his opponent on the other side of the net.

Akshay and the rest of the men were dressed in black t-shirts and track bottoms. A referee sat on a raised seat at the nets, while a number of bystanders watched.

Akshay has been busy shooting for his upcoming film, Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer.

Videos of the actor at various shooting locations have landed on the internet.

While little is known about the storyline of the film, it is being directed by Farhad Samji.

Film also stars Kriti Sanon, Prateik Babbar, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi and others.