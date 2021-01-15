UK economy pushed into reverse by Nov lockdown

Britain's economy shrank in November for the first time since the initial COVID-19 lockdown last spring, hit by a tightening of social-distancing rules.
Ciara Lee reports
Britain's economy shrank in November for the first time since the initial COVID-19 lockdown last spring, hit by a tightening of social-distancing rules.
Ciara Lee reports
As the US entered August, the economic damage from the necessary social distancing and closure protocols to contain the spread of..
Dublin, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultrafiltration Membranes: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to..