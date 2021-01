PM Modi doesn't respect farmers, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met party MPs, who are protesting against the three farm laws at Jantar Mantar on January 15.

While speaking to mediapersons, Rahul said, "The three (farm) laws have been brought to finish the farmers.

If we don't stop this now, it will continue to happen in other sectors too.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not respect the farmers.

The farmers will neither deter nor fear."