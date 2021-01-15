Ex-Banker Becomes Instagram Star With 1m Fans | HOOKED ON THE LOOK

A FORMER banker has spent £30k on plastic surgery to become an Instagram model.

Yvonne, 26, from Frankfurt, Germany used to feel insecure about her “flat chest” so decided to transform her body with Kim Kardashian-style curves.

She’s now had four breast enlargements, taking her bra size from an AA to an H cup.

Yvonne told Truly what inspired her reinvention: “I travelled to Miami many years ago and I loved the curvy Latina look." Her other enhancements include a Brazilian butt lift, lip fillers and liposuction under her chin.

And she plans to continue modifying her appearance: “I tell myself after every surgery that it's the last one but then I end up getting more." Surgeries have not only changed her appearance, but also her life.

“I used to work a normal nine to five job, but I stopped working there because I felt that I couldn't be who I really am," she said.

“I was always being judged for my looks, so I figured out how to monetize [them] and decided to do an influencer job, it's way better.” Now, she is a successful Instagram model who has recently moved to Dubai.

Yvonne explained her choice of destination: “I can make really good connections with people who understand my job.

People in Germany are pretty judgmental when it comes to plastic surgery.” Over the years she’s lost “many friends” because of her choices, but she feels secure in the way her life is going.

“To the people who judge me, all I have to say is that everything I've done so far, I’ve done it for myself.”