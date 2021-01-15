KSHB, WEWS football wager

RECOGNIZED.WE ALL KNOW THE CHIEFSARE GOING TO WIN ONSUNDAY -SO WE WANTED TO BACKUP OUR PREDICTION -WITH A LITTLE FRIENDLYWAGER.WE PLACED A BET WITHOUR SISTER STATION ICLEVELAND - W-E-W-S...IF THE CHIEFS WIN -THEY'LL BE SENDING USPEROGIS... WHICH AREAPPARENTLY A CLEVELANDMUST...AND IF WE LOSE - WE'LLSEND THEM SOMEBARBECUE.TAKE A LISTEN."Hello and good morning fromWEWS here in Cleveland we have awager for you Kansas City aheadofSunday's game between the brownsand the chiefs yes we're foodiesherein Northeast Ohio, way betterthanever before in the city.

We'regoing toput one of our tastiest disheson theline.

Check it out.

Check itout, bro.He's so if the Browns when we'regonna send you you're actuallytheBrowns when we're gonna eat yourbarbecue but if chiefs win we'regonna send you some of theseperogies and I'm telling youwhat afantastic and if you've neverhadthem.

You can't beat them.

No,that'sright you can do what's good.Allright.

Yeah.

There we go.

Herewe gobrowns here we go."