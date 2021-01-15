Broward Mayor Steve Geller Relying On Gov. DeSantis To Speed Up Vaccination Process
Broward Mayor Steve Geller Relying On Gov. DeSantis To Speed Up Vaccination Process

Mayor Steve Geller said if they get sufficient amounts of the vaccines from the state, they should be able to vaccinate all seniors in the county who wish to receive the vaccine within six to eight weeks.

Read more: https://cbsloc.al/2MZf2rW