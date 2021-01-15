This New Robo-Trash Hunter Could Clear Up The World's Waterways

A newly launched robot is designed to autonomously collect garbage from waterways.
Clearbot uses ‘AI-Vision’ to detect & collect trash.
The robots are solar-powered & work as a team to remove rubbish.
Any floating waste is collected through a front entry point.
When full of garbage, or if battery is low, Clearbot docks to prepare for its next outing.
Hong Kong-based developers Open Ocean Engineering LTD say: “we're able to plough through some of the muddiest, trashiest water imaginable, without breaking a sweat!”