This New Robo-Trash Hunter Could Clear Up The World's Waterways

A newly launched robot is designed to autonomously collect garbage from waterways.

Clearbot uses ‘AI-Vision’ to detect & collect trash.

The robots are solar-powered & work as a team to remove rubbish.

Any floating waste is collected through a front entry point.

When full of garbage, or if battery is low, Clearbot docks to prepare for its next outing.

Hong Kong-based developers Open Ocean Engineering LTD say: “we're able to plough through some of the muddiest, trashiest water imaginable, without breaking a sweat!”