Appeal against Lockerbie bomber’s conviction fails

The son of Lockerbie bomber Abdelbaset al-Megrahi has lost an appeal againsthis late father’s conviction.

The bombing of Pan Am flight 103, travellingfrom London to New York on December 21 1988, killed 270 people in Britain’slargest terrorist atrocity.

Former Libyan intelligence officer Megrahi wasfound guilty in 2001 of mass murder and jailed for life with a minimum term of27 years – the only person convicted of the attack.

A third appeal against hisconviction was heard in November at the High Court in Edinburgh, before apanel of five judges sitting as the Court of Appeal.