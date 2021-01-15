Terre Haute City Council tables rehab rezoning request in Farringtons Grove

The facility would be for women.

Hickory House Recovery is trying to put a drug treatment center in the Farringtons Grove Community.

the terre haute city council tabled a controversial rezoning request.

It would go inside an old nursing home at 8-30 south 6th street.

Several people spoke both "for" and "against" the propo at "last weeks" council meeting hickory house already has facilities in