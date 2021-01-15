‘BSP will give Covid vaccine for free in UP if it comes to power’: Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati, while welcoming the COVID-19 inoculation drive beginning Saturday, requested the Centre to provide the vaccine for free to the common man.

She said if that does not happen, then the respective state governments should ensure that people get the vaccine for free.

She said if her party comes to power in Uttar Pradesh, then it will ensure that everyone gets tot coronavirus vaccine for free.

According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers, and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.

