Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 578,494; 8,830 deaths

The Allen County Department of Health announced there are now 31,419 cases and 539 deaths as of Thursday.

Now taking a look at covid numbers in the state.the indiana department of health reporting four thousand four hundred 11 new positive cases.

This brings the total to 578 thousand in indiana.40 new deaths brings the new total deaths to eight thousand 8 hundred and 30.the 7 day positivity rate is 15 point three.

25 percent of i-c-u beds are currently available in indiana hospitals.73 percent of ventilators are available as well.

Taking a look around our region.allen county adds one hundred 99 cases and two deaths.this brings the total to over 31 thousand cases and five hundred 39 deaths.adams adds 14 cases.defiance adds 173 cases and three deaths.grant adds 57 cases.

Huntington adds 27 cases.

Noble adds 19 cases.paulding adds 10.steuben adds 19 cases.

Wabash adds 19.wells adds 16 cases.whitley adds