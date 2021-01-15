Impeachment: Some Fort Wayne residents say we're wasting our time, others say it needs to happen

Some Fort Wayne residents are saying it’s about time, and others saying we’re focusing on the wrong things.

President Donald Trump makes history to be the first president to ever be impeached, twice.

The timeline for president donald trump's impeachment trial still remains unclear.

Fox 55's brianna dahlquist spoke with local residents about their thoughts on what happening in our nations capitol.

Rob majors is one of the people who believe to heal and move on.

Rob majors: "everybody just needs to get past this and move on.

We're moving over to a new president.

I feel too much time has been spent on this and we need to heal."

Hailey dunlap of fort wayne says impeaching president trump would only divide the country more than it already is.

"we need to be coming together as people!"elaine gres says trump needs to be held accountable.

"i believe that he should be impeached a never hold office again."gres believes trump is unfit to be the leader of the country and is completely responsible for the riot on capitol hill.

"what he told them to do is exactly.

They felt like they were representing the president and it was wrong."

Majors says although the attack on capitol hill was sickening, people should focus on the bigger issue.keeping people in northeast indiana safe and stopping the spread of cornavirus.

"everybody is forgetting that everyone was together and half of those people weren't wearing masks.

It's just ashamed."in fort wayne, i'm brianna dahlquist.

Fox 55 news the article of impeachment now goes to the senate, where majority leader mitch mcconnell has made clear.

A trial won't start until president-elect joe biden is sworn in.