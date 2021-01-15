WhatsApp Vs Signal: What you should do to keep your data safe

There is outrage in the country over WhatsApp’s revised privacy policy.

The messaging app also issued a clarification over the issue but has not been successful in putting a halt to concerns about users’ data & personal chats being shared with Facebook.

Many users are now also shifting to apps like Signal & Telegram which are considered to be much safer in terms of data privacy.

In Focus today, Hindustan Times’ Senior Editor Aditi Prasad speaks to Apar Gupta, Executive Director of Internet Freedom Foundation to decode the implications of Whatsapp’s policy change and what a user can do to ensure their personal data remains safe.

Watch the full video for all the details.