How Sydney's bold cycleway plans are helping shed its anti-bike stigma

For years Sydney had earned a reputation as an anti-cycling city.

Long-running disagreements between the City of Sydney council and the NSW government slowed cycleway construction, and in 2015 the separated bike path along College Street in the city centre was ripped up.

But now attitudes are changing and the pace of building has rapidly increased, hastened by the Covid lockdown in 2020.

Ambitious plans for a striking new path down the middle of Oxford Street highlight how the city is embracing the increased demand for cycling and mark a hopeful new era for cycling in the harbour city