Betty White turns 99 and celebrates her 'Golden' life

Happy 99th birthday, Betty White!
The "Golden Girl" has kept fans smiling for decades.
She credits her long life to laughter.
In 2018, the Emmys honored the TV legend's 70 years in show biz.
Happy 99th birthday, Betty White!
The "Golden Girl" has kept fans smiling for decades.
She credits her long life to laughter.
In 2018, the Emmys honored the TV legend's 70 years in show biz.
With the longest television career of any entertainer, the golden life of Betty White is one for the ages. For this video, we’re..
Here are some of the topics in today’s What’s Poppin’: