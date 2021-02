Red Cross seeking convalescent plasma for COVID patients

The Red Cross of Southern Arizona is still looking for convalescent plasma from those who have had COVID –19 to help others who are still fighting the virus.

COURTNEY SLANAKER& WITH THE REDCROSS OF SOUTHERN ARIZONA SAYSTHEY ARE STILL IN DESPERATENEED OF BLOOD AND CONVALESCENTPLASMA.

THE ORGANIZATIONTEAMED UP WITH THE FDA TO HELPMAKE IT HAPPEN.

THEY MAKE THEBLOOD DRAW REMOVE THE PLASMAAND PUT THE BLOOD BACK INTOYOUR BODY.

"IF YOU HAVE HAD AVERIFIED DIAGNOSIS OF COVID-19OR GET A POSITIVE COVID-19ANTIBODY TEST FROM DONATINGBLOOD.

THAT PLASMA POTENTIALLYHAS ANTIBODIES THAT CAN HELPCURRENT CRITICALLY ILLCOVID-19 PATIENTS," COMING UPON KGUN 9 NEWS FIND OUT MOREABOUT HOW THE NEED FORCONVALESCENT PLASMA HAS GROWNSINCE THE START OF THEPANDEMIC.

