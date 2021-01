COVID vaccine arrives in HP's Dharamshala

COVID vaccine arrived in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala on January 15 ahead of vaccination drive.

Country will start world's biggest COVID vaccination drive from January 16.

Preparations are underway for the vaccination drive across the country.

"100 people each will be vaccinated at four vaccination centres in Kangra.

We are aiming to vaccinate all 28,000 healthcare and frontline workers by March 31," said an official.