COVID-19: 1.9 lakh health workers to get vaccinated in Assam, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed about the preparations of COVID-19 vaccination, which will start from January 16.

He said that 1 lakh 90 thousand health workers will get COVID-19 vaccine in 1st phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive.

The vaccination drive will be run in 65 centres of the state.