Protesters call for Senator Hawley to resign

Continue here in missouri -- calling for senator josh hawley to resign around 30 activists gathered outside the federal courthouse that contains hawley's kansas city office .

A member of the real justice network delivered more than 127,000 signatures from a change dot org petition, demanding that hawley leave office.

(sot "what we saw in the nation's capitol transcends politics, transcends ages.

And we, i mean, our senator, uh, incited that.") in an op-ed published in a missouri newspaper, hawley characterizes the accusations that he helped incite the riot as corrosive and dangerous.

He went on to say in part the reason he stuck with his objection is that he will not bow to a quote "lawless mob or allow criminals to drown out the legitimate concerns of my constituents."

The lincoln project, a group run by anti- trump republicans have released several ads targeting hawley.

The head of the group told st.

Louis public radio they'll run the attack ads against hawley until he resigns, or is expelled.