Northwest Missouri Congressman Sam Graves votes against impeaching President Trump

A northwest missouri congressman is speaking out about the historic second impeachment of president donald trump... republican congressman sam graves -- from missouri's 6th district -- voted against the president's impeachment wednesday.

Graves was one of six missouri congressional republicans to vote against the impeachment.

The house is accusing the president of inciting an insurrection after a riot at the nation's capitol last week.

Graves says he's not worried about what his vote may mean for his political future.

He's more concerned with what lies ahead for the people in northwest missouri.

(sot u.s. rep sam graves/(r) mo district 6: "listen, people in in north missouri, what they're interested in is getting something done about thispandemic, getting the country open, again, because we're seeing small businesses that are dropping every single day.

And yet congress is spending money on an impeachment process that, again, won't even be completed until he's out of office.

So it's the, you know, the issue is going to take care of itself anyway.

So do i worry about it politically?

Not at all.") missouri's two democratic representatives voted with the majority of the house in favor of impeaching president trump.