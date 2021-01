Judge: State needs to decide if it will criminally charge Rebekah Jones

A North Florida judge heard arguments Wednesday over whether the Florida Department of Law Enforcement should return computers and phones it seized from the home of former Florida Department of Health analyst, Rebekah Jones but in the end, he didn’t rule either way.

