Magicians mark 100 years of sawing people in half

Magicians have marked the 100th anniversary of one of the world's most popular magic tricks - sawing a person in half.

Former magician's assistant Debbie McGee says the trick is still one of her favourite illusions to watch and thinks its lasting popularity is because people "like being baffled".

Report by Thomasl.

