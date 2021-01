Congress not even winning gram panchayat election because of Pappu's political parpanch

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slammed Congress over Rahul Gandhi and Priyank Gandhi's massive protest over farm laws.

He did it because of Rahul Gandhi's political 'parpanch'.

Congress workers on January 15 protested against Centre government as part of the party's nationwide agitation to express solidarity with the ongoing farmers' protest against the three new farm laws.

The workers marched towards the Punjab Raj Bhawan for the gherao but were stopped by the police.