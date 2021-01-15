Jim Cramer: I Still Don't Like Exxon

Jim Cramer says that he wants to see more before he makes a judgement on the report from the Wall Street Journal that there's an ongoing investigation by the Securities & Exchange Commission.
But he still doesn't like the stock.
Jim Cramer says that he wants to see more before he makes a judgement on the report from the Wall Street Journal that there's an ongoing investigation by the Securities & Exchange Commission.
But he still doesn't like the stock.
Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Poshmark's IPO.
Jim Cramer weighs in on President-elect Joe Biden's stimulus package.