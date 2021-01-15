Thursday Block 2

Things were looking promising there for a minute, but just last week, it was announced that the 39th annual wildlife ex 30 was canceled this year, and here to show why is the executive director of sea wee, and we thought yay, we were going to have this thing and what happened?

We were looking at it with optimism, and a hopeful situation, and what it came down to was a numbers game.

Compromising the integrity and we went forward, for 6 months, and it just came to a halt.

And good part is, we were partners with the city, with the state, with vendors, every, and we were open and honest about the process.

And said if we can make a go at this, we're going to do it, and.good thing, everyone seems to understand.

I want to get into that a little bittish but let's make no mistake.

The last time we were talking about that, we were in the midst of covid as we have been for a year now, and there's always that potential cloud, if you will, of covid and limiting the number of people coming to sewe, but we have seen the numbers increase over the last couple of weeks, and it's not going to happen this year, and you're not even going to postpone it.

And so does that mean that 2021 is completely out of the cards?

I think officers what you and others would expect from a full-blown sewe, it's out of the cards, and it's our mission to bring events to charleston, so we're looking at fall events that would do just that.

And we know our hotel, our retail partners, are suffering and they understand, but what can we do to help them out.

And that's going to be part of our attention focus now.

What can we do to bring some folks in, when we know it's going to be safe.

And that's in the fall.

We know that anecdotally, there were still people coming to charleston, presidents' day weekend.

That's what we do, and we're excited about it.

We could facilitate a gathering en masse that makes sense.

Leyla: so the number of events and limiting the number of attendees is not possible?

It's very difficult for us to pivot to have so many smaller events.

We're a small, al be it capable staff.

But you make proms and you'll have some of that in the fall.

How many tickets have been sold?

There are corporate partners and ticket holders, so we had probably over 5,000.

And that covers a couple of days, and the balance of a lot of the tickets, happening in january as normally.

But you're providing refunds.

Absolutely, anyone can go to sewe.com and request a refund.

And they can make a donation, as far as vendors and victors and artists, they have chosen to roll over their fee and they will be back next we're year and others are for sponsorship for sewe, and since it's year-round, we have to start we need operating support as well.

Leyla: so the ticket holders can either get a refund or make a donation, and you have to make your request for the refund, so you're not going to magically see a credit appear in your account.

And you can get that credit, and you have to do it within the 45 days of the announcement that sewe was canceled.

That's correct, and we're going to work with ticket holders and we sent out communication, and we're going to continue to do that, and if we have to go down the list and call everybody, we'll do that.

We're a very personal organization, and a lot of the attendees, we know them and they come every year.

Leyla: with 20 seconds left, this year, it's not going to happen.

But possibly something for fall, but you're thinking about 2022 already.

Yes, we start thinking years in advance, and we hope that 2022 is really just a knock it out of the park event.

We know there will be pent-up demand.

And we're excited about some of the things that we were not able to facilitate this year.

Thank you so much for your time and sorry about this year, but we'll look forward to 2022.

That's okay, thank you very much.