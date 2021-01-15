Young film-makers: 'A media family that will love you' – charity appeal video

The 2020 Guardian and Observer appeal is supporting three charities that can make a practical difference to the lives of young people.

· *Donate now * Young people involved in a film-making project talk about their year, and how creating films has helped them get through it.

They are involved in Mouth That Roars, one of dozens of projects that have received funding from UK Youth, part of the Guardian's charity appeal.

Your donation will help these organisations provide hope, inspiration and practical support in helping disadvantaged young people and their families overcome poverty and inequality.