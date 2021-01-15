Philly's 'Favorite Trashman' cleans up community

Sanitation worker Terrill Haigler spends weekdays combing the streets of Philadelphia and hurling waste into trash trucks.

But even on a Saturday, the city’s favorite trashman had to get back to work.“You never can be off the job with Philadelphia,” said Haigler.

The 31-year-old Northeast Philadelphia native was only a few months into his new job before the COVID-19 pandemic began.“It became way harder,” he said.

Pick-up delays that irritated locals in 2020 are still recurring due to the pandemic.

That’s why Haigler created the Instagram account, @_yafavtrashman, to help followers understand the job of sanitation workers and how they can help mitigate the issues they face.

That’s part of the reason why ...