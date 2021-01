Tom Hanks Praises 'News Of The World' Co-Star Helena Zengel

Now available on demand is Tom Hanks' "News of the World", where he plays a Civil War veteran who embarks on a long journey with a young girl to find her living relatives after she was kidnapped.

While speaking to ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante, Hanks and his 12-year-old co-star Helena Zengel discuss their off-screen chemistry, with the young actress revealing they became "very good friends."