Honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Honoring MartHonoring Martin Luther King Jr. in Luther King Jr.

Friday, January 15, 2021

As Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaches us, one group here on the Coast is honoring his legacy with engaging events for citizens.

- for over 30 years, the- - - - coast-wide martin luther king - jr. committee has been committe- to celebrating- the life and works of the man - who changed america.- due to covid-19 the committee - will virtually host a series of- events to honor dr. king's- memory while providing a- platform to - enlighten and inspire.- they'll be multiple events- including a gospel- extravaganza, panel of women- activist, and the mlk awards, - - - - honoring community leaders.

- - "its really encouraging and - inspiring to hear - not only the history of the - civil right movement and doctor- - - - king from a national- perspective, but with these - programs and panel we show the- connection between- the national movements and what- is happening here on the gulf - - - - coast."

- the events are going on now - until next tuesday, january - 19th.

- all activities can be viewed on- their facebook page or youtube- channel at @coastwidemlk.

