Honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Honoring MartHonoring Martin Luther King Jr. in Luther King Jr.

- as martin luther king jr. day - approaches us, one group here - on the coast is honoring his- legacy with engaging events - for citizens.

- for over 30 years, the- - - - coast-wide martin luther king - jr. committee has been committe- to celebrating- the life and works of the man - who changed america.- due to covid-19 the committee - will virtually host a series of- events to honor dr. king's- memory while providing a- platform to - enlighten and inspire.- they'll be multiple events- including a gospel- extravaganza, panel of women- activist, and the mlk awards, - - - - honoring community leaders.

- - "its really encouraging and - inspiring to hear - not only the history of the - civil right movement and doctor- - - - king from a national- perspective, but with these - programs and panel we show the- connection between- the national movements and what- is happening here on the gulf - - - - coast."

- the events are going on now - until next tuesday, january - 19th.

- all activities can be viewed on- their facebook page or youtube- channel at @coastwidemlk.

