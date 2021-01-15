Global Coronavirus Deaths Surpass Grim Milestone of 2 Million People

The milestone comes just a year after the virus was first identified in Wuhan, China.

For context, the number is greater than the entire population of Nebraska.

More than 400,000 of the two million deaths have occurred in the U.S. It took nine months for the coronavirus death toll to reach one million, and just over three months for the virus to claim the lives of another one million people.

Adding to the direness of the situation, several strains of the virus are now spreading more rapidly.

New cases in the U.S. alone have reached a staggering daily average of more than 240,000.

Officially, more than 100 million people have contracted the virus worldwide.

The actual number is likely much greater