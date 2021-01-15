Happy Birthday, Lin-Manuel Miranda! (Saturday, January 16th)

Happy Birthday, Lin-Manuel Miranda!.

Lin-Manuel Miranda turns 41 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the playwright.

1.

Miranda began writing his debut musical, 'In the Heights,' while he was still in college.

2.

'Les Misérables' was the first musical he saw.

3.

He wrote music for local politicians' ads.

4.

Miranda was inspired to write his first musical after seeing Jonathan Larson's 'Rent.'.

5.

He keeps a math trophy from high school next to one of his Grammys because he's "just as proud.".

Happy Birthday, Lin-Manuel Miranda!