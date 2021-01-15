Veteran filmmaker Sam Pollard talks to Amanpour about his new film “MLK/FBI” which tracks the FBI’s attempts to destroy the reputation of Martin Luther King Jr.
Why the FBI tried to take down Martin Luther King Jr.
Credit: Bleacher Report AOLDuration: 12:20s 0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
You might like
More coverage
'MLK/FBI' Trailer
MyMovies STUDIO
MLK/FBI Trailer - Based on newly declassified files, Sam Pollard's resonant film explores the US government's surveillance and..
MLK FBI Documentary movie
Teaser Trailer
The Charge Of Treason And The Danger To Democracy – OpEd
Eurasia Review