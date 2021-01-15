State waiting for more doses

Cuomo says all regions outside of New York state have administered more than 80% of their vaccine doses.

One year anniversary of the day coronavirus was first diagnosed in the u-s.

And the mohawk valley's infection rate continues to be the highest in the state.

8.66 percent.

But the mohawk valley is also one of the top vaccine performers.

83 percent of the shots that came here.....are in the arms of eligible people.

Still -- people are frustrated with the scheduling system.

And the situation may get worse before it gets better.

New york state had been getting 300 thousand doses a week.

Starting next week, it will be 250 thousand.

10:24 you have a rush of 7 million people, i want the vaccine, i want it now, i was told im eligible.

That entire flood has to go through a syringe.

All this volume and it has to go through the point of needle literally and figuratively 10:46 that's the situation the federal government created 10:50 the governor says...of the new allocations.....the faster vaccination sites will get more of the shots because they're getting them out the door faster.

State and county officials are sounding off on the problems with the audelicious site, on whitesboro street.

This is going to be a state run vaccination location.

Anyone fast enough to make an appointment had it cancelled because.....the website was hacked or it was leaked or it was fraud.

Those are some of the reasons the state gave today.

None derosa: 27:15 we understand the frustration if someone got the link not knowing that there was devious intent in how it got out, however, as the governor said there are 7 million people vying for 250 thousand shots and the system to sign up has to be fair 27:29 we felt it was important that we reset those appointments and when they went online this morning to the public, everyone had the same fair ott getting those appointments 27:39 > i can't confidently tell you if audelicious will still be a site.

It is not listed on the state website....yet people are continuing to make appointments.

We've reached out to state officials looking for answers....but no response yet.

