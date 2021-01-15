Local leaders speak on vaccination issues

Joe Griffo are calling on New York State to fix the system in place to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

Says the governor is either not telling the truth about the state's scheduling system..... or does not know the system his people have created.

Anthony picente wants people to know that had it been up to the county from the beginning.... the operation would be a lot smoother.

7:02 when you look at what we have done at county government.

The system we have in place is running very good.

Im proud of that system.

We can do more if i get cooperation 7:12 i cant get cooperation from someone who takes credit when he writes a booaboutow great he didbut thend blames people for a vaccine distribution system that they set up, that they diat, that they outlined and all of a sudden now, it's on the counties?

No.l and people are smarter than that mr governor 7:32 state senator joe griffo is asking the governor to regroup, rethink, reorganize and revise the vaccine plan.

--and pay attention to the senior citizen population that can't navigate this system.

Griffo 31:51 this is a problem, it's unacceptable 31:54 "so tsee 20 something year old get a shot because they're eligible and an 80 something year old not able to do that, it's wrong and it's gotta be fixed now"32:o continue to cooperate with local governments because they know how to best manage something like this 32:33 oneida county's first drive-through vaccination site is up and