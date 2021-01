Olivia Rodrigo Shares 'Tearful' Inspiration Behind 'Drivers License', Joshua Bassett Releases 'Lie Lie Lie'

During an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Olivia Rodrigo shares the tearful inspiration behind her hit single "Drivers License," which is rumoured to be about her relationship with her "HSMTMTS" co-star Joshua Bassett.

Plus, fans are convinced that Bassett's latest song "Lie Lie Lie" is a direct response to the drama between the pair.