22nd congressional race in court

Each side presented their argument for why the challenged ballots should or should not be counted.

Lawyers from Anthony Brindisi's legal team and Claudia Tenney's legal team presented their arguments to the court regarding the over 2,400 voter registrations that were not processed by Oneida County BOE.

Supreme court justice scott delconte listened to from both campaigns.

The issue involving the dmv voter registration issue took center stage this afternoon it was learned that 2400 voter registrations that went through the new york state dmv were not processed by the oneida county board of elections.

Judge delctone requested the lawyers write legal arguments to their claims regarding the issue.

Anthony brindisi's legal team is requesting 69 ballots of the 2400 to be counted.

Their argument is that the 69 ballots were properly identified and objected to.

Brindisi's team says they flagged these ballots because their was no registration information on the ballot.

In response, justice delconte revealing the 69 votes are prodominatly democrat, but added that some of the votes are republican and independent.

Claudia tenney's legal team arguing the brindisi campaign cherry picked those votes because it would swing the election in their favor.

Tenney's team is arguing that all the legal votes in this election have been counted and that she should be certified as the winner.

Tenney's team arguing that if those 69 votes are counted, it would be unfair and illegal.

Brindisi's team says if those voters submitted their registrations through the dmv properly and ontime, then they are entitled to vote and it should be counted.

But what aggravated judge delconte, is the fact that the oneida county board of elections failed to let the candidates know about this problem.

He also added that this mistake will ultimately cost one of these candidates the election.

The judge will make a decision on these arguments early next week.

