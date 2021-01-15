Rochester Business Coalition Call to Action

First tonight: a newly formed rochester business coalition is working to rally community support for small businesses.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live from downtown rochester with how the organization hopes to enact change to benefit local businesses.

Jessica.

George ?

"* the rochester business coalition is a call to action ?

"* with the aim of getting local government to amend their 2021 budgets.

Community member mike haley is championing the effort..

He tells me the payment protection program..

Cares act funding and grants have helped but have not done enough to keep local economies alive.

Haley says he hopes the effort will highlight the need for the city of rochester and olmsted county to reduce excessive spending through budget cuts..

And reduce real estate taxes for local you amend the budget but you can halt hiring, you can reduce workforce, you can implement furloughs, you can place moratoriums on all the nonessential programs that we have, and then immediately impact people by reducing the unreasonable real estate taxes across the board.

That is the second largest expense for business owners and community members.

Haley does say he wants this to be an open discussion between the community, businesses and local government..

Without pointing blame.

He tells me there are no clear answers but by working together we can find solutions to move forward together as well.

Live in rochester thank you jessica.

There is a "petition for real action" circulating if community members want to get involved.

