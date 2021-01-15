NBC 26 weather forecast

Skip to main content
We could see a few lingering flurries or a snow shower on Saturday morning.

It will be breezy with highs in the mid 30s under northwest winds around 5-15 mph..

We'll start to cool down a little Sunday with highs in the upper 20s to near 30.

Starting next week highs will be in the upper 20s to near 30 through Wednesday with mostly cloudy to overcast skies.

