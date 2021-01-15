Fatal shooting outside of Harrison County Courthouse in Biloxi

The Harrison County Courthouse in Biloxi is currently on lockdown following a fatal shooting outside of the building.
Crime wave hits the Coast
Today’s fatal shooting in Biloxi makes number six on the growing homicide list in Harrison County.
- and we have an update to the- breaking news out of biloxi thi- afternoon.- the harrison county courthouse- in biloxi is- currently on lockdown following- a fatal shooting outside- of the building.- one person is confirmed dead, - and it's reported law - enfoircement may be involved -- after someone in unifrom was- carried away from the scene on - stretcher.- according to harrison county- spokesperson jeff clark, no - county employees were injured.- lameuse street was closed at th- - - intersection of dr. martin- luther king jr. blvd., and- authorities say that residents- should avoid the area.- we have a reporter at the scene- and will bring you the- latest information as it become- available.-
Biloxi police need your help regarding a fatal shooting early this morning on Stennis Avenue for a report of shots fired a little..