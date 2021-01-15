Skip to main content
Fatal shooting outside of Harrison County Courthouse in Biloxi

Fatal shooting outside of Harrison County Courthouse in Biloxi
Fatal shooting outside of Harrison County Courthouse in Biloxi

The Harrison County Courthouse in Biloxi is currently on lockdown following a fatal shooting outside of the building.

- and we have an update to the- breaking news out of biloxi thi- afternoon.- the harrison county courthouse- in biloxi is- currently on lockdown following- a fatal shooting outside- of the building.- one person is confirmed dead, - and it's reported law - enfoircement may be involved -- after someone in unifrom was- carried away from the scene on - stretcher.- according to harrison county- spokesperson jeff clark, no - county employees were injured.- lameuse street was closed at th- - - intersection of dr. martin- luther king jr. blvd., and- authorities say that residents- should avoid the area.- we have a reporter at the scene- and will bring you the- latest information as it become- available.-

