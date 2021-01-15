Thornton, Farrell lift McCutcheon past unbeaten Harrison 52-43

Tonight... mccutcheon and harrison facing off in a rivalry game of their own..

Emma henderson passes into allison tolen for the first bucket of the game... mccutcheon was not afraid to get low and drive to the rim... heather johnson with the catch and shoot... but if you had to give an mvp award in this one... it would go to daylynn thornton... mavs go up by 2... 18-16... number 10 lead mccutcheon in scoring and finished with 18 points..

This one came down to transition ball... maggio on the fast break... euro step and in... making it look easy... mccutcheon beats the raiders, 52-43, handing harrison its first loss this season..